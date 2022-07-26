Zytronic touch technology makes DISIGN’s ultra-thin double-sided LCD display interactive

Zytronic’s Japanese partner and touch display integration specialist, DISIGN, recently developed its infoverre super-thin, double-sided LCD display unit into an interactive touchscreen module purpose designed for a well-known chain of Japanese drive-thru quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Single-sided versions for indoor self-service ordering have also been deployed. The rugged yet sleek units feature Zytronic’s all-weather ZyBrid 15.6” multitouch sensors mounted directly in contact with the display’s surface in conjunction with their proprietary ZXY500 projected capacitive controllers.

DISIGN acquired the infoverre glass signage business from AGC Inc. in 2021 with an agreement to develop the technology further. This display solution successfully mitigates light reflection, which typically occurs at the interface of layered substrates because of their different refractive indices. With a conventional touchscreen system, reflection can occur on the front and back of the touch sensor, and from the display surface, but with the infoverre structure, reflection only occurs from the surface of the cover glass or touch sensor, significantly improving visibility (and this can be enhanced further by using anti-glare or anti-reflective treatments).

“The infoverre product has been successfully deployed in public buildings, railway stations, and retail outlets for information signage but making them interactive opens up a whole new world of self-service possibilities,” explains Yan Takatani, President of DISIGN. “Our knowledge of attaching the protective glass directly onto the display, was a perfect match for using Zytronic’s highly reliable glass touch sensors.”

As the QSR kiosks used in this project are installed in public areas, each touch sensor is made from 4mm thermally toughened glass, delivering optimum impact resistance. They also have an antiglare etched surface that enables them to be viewed in direct sunlight more easily. Combined with zero air gap, parallax and image visibility are greatly improved compared to conventional higher brightness touchscreen systems deployed outdoors. Together, this enables DISIGN to reduce the backlight brightness of the LCD and thereby reduce the power consumption of the QSR kiosk, saving operational energy costs and benefitting the environment.

One of the key features of Zytronic’s projected capacitive technology (PCT™ and MPCT™) is its ability to accurately respond to touch, even when the user is wearing thick gloves, whilst remaining unaffected by rainwater or dirt on the screen surface. An additional benefit for the user and operator is that the flat, all-glass surface of the QSR kiosk’s screen is very easy to clean.

“There may be other double-sided signage products on the market, but few are interactive, and even fewer are so thin, and I believe none can display “true black” even in bright sunlight with such a wide viewing angle,” adds Takatani san. “We are delighted with the launch of our interactive infoverre product and, thanks to Zytronic’s proven, rugged and reliable touch sensors, we can assure QSR and other operators of self-service kiosks that they will save costs further down the line, both in terms of reduced maintenance, power consumption and loss in revenue.”

www.zytronic.co.uk/technology/multi-touch/