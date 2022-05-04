Zurich Instruments and Rohde & Schwarz jointly exhibit their test solutions at World of Quantum in Munich

Simulating chemical substances to design live-saving drugs or modelling complex systems to research global climate patterns: Game changing applications like these will soon become reality thanks to quantum technologies. Zurich Instruments and Rohde & Schwarz jointly address this emerging market – from the initial testing phase to the final operation of a quantum computing system – with their flexible, reliable and tailored T&M solutions, combined with expert application support. The new trade fair World of Quantum in Munich offers the two companies the right platform to jointly exhibit their comprehensive portfolio.

Quantum computing has the potential to solve problems that are far too complex for classical computing. Recently, research has been ramping up all across the world. To connect universities, research associations and quantum clusters with industry players, Messe München has initiated World of Quantum. This new exhibition will premier from April 26 to 29, 2022 as part of the leading global trade fair Laser World of Photonics. Zurich Instruments and Rohde & Schwarz will welcome visitors at booth A4.120 of World of Quantum in hall A4 of Messe München.

In July 2021, test and measurement expert Rohde & Schwarz announced the acquisition of Zurich Instruments AG, a company specializing in cutting-edge test and measurement systems for scientific and industrial research customers. The solutions of both companies complement each other especially well for the new challenges in quantum technology applications.

In the design and testing stage of qubit production and the assembly of the setup, researchers need to characterize fabrication processes and test new materials. During system integration, quantum computing control and readout systems like cabling, signal quality and synchronization need to be verified and characterized. Here, researchers benefit from high-end general-purpose test equipment from Rohde & Schwarz such as vector network analyzers and spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes and power meters. For signal generators, which play an important role in building a quantum computer, the Rohde & Schwarz portfolio covers instruments from high-performance and ultra low noise analog generators as the R&S SMA100B to compact and scalable vector signal generators as the R&S SGS100A.

Zurich Instruments, on the other hand, supports researchers in the ramp-up and operation phase with the most advanced quantum computing control electronics and software for operating up to over 100 qubits. The solutions perform all three crucial tasks: qubit control, qubit readout, and real-time feedback to enable quantum error correction. The system is monitored and programmed with the user-friendly control software LabOne to set up and automate experiments easily and quickly.

Christian Dille, global market segment manager for research and universities at Rohde & Schwarz, commented: “In the coming decades, quantum technologies will significantly shape the high-tech industry. The potential for industry and research is enormous. We at Rohde & Schwarz share with Zurich Instruments a passion for advancing science and innovation, so we are extremely excited to be able to pool our comprehensive solutions to address this emerging market together even better. We are looking forward to welcoming academia and industry experts at our shared show booth at World of Quantum.”

World of Quantum is a spin-off of Laser World of Photonics and takes place for the first time in 2022. Additionally, Zurich Instruments has a booth at Laser World of Photonics (booth B5.110), where selected Rohde & Schwarz instruments will be on display alongside the Zurich Instruments portfolio.

For further information on the Rohde & Schwarz test solutions go to: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/_230522.html