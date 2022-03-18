Zepp Health signs licence agreement for sureCore’s EverOn ultra-low voltage memory IP

Zepp Health, a market leader in digital health management, has licenced sureCore’s ultra-low voltage SRAM memory EverOn as part of its ongoing strategy to deliver improved computing efficiency at reduced power for its family of wearable devices.

As part of Zepp Health’s commitment to bring the most advanced products to market to cater for health-conscious consumers, the Zepp team studied the lowest power memories available before deciding to integrate the sureCore offering.

“The EverOn memory is unique in the semiconductor industry, offering an unparalleled capability to operate from near-threshold voltages upwards thereby allowing direct connection to on-chip low voltage logic without the need for level shifters,” said Mike Yeung, COO, Zepp Health. He continued, “Operating at such low voltages confers huge power savings for our products. When higher compute power is needed, we just increase the voltage to be able to deliver the end user experience our customers expect.”

Paul Wells, CEO SureCore, added, “Our EverOn SRAM is ideally suited to the needs of the wearables market. Market leaders like Zepp Health are now focused on driving down power consumption. Until recently developers had no choice but to rely on industry standard IP, which is typically not optimised for power consumption – our low power memory solutions are a game-changer for product developers.”