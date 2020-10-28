You dream it. We Build it.

Do you have an idea but need a solution?

RDS can help bring your idea to reality.

Our ‘Open Frame’ Monitors, for example, offer simple versatile platforms to build displays for a wide range of applications without the need for system design – all you need is the media! Whatever the application whether it be medical, industrial or commercial these open frame solutions allow quick, cost effective and elegant styling that fit seamlessly into any situation and environment.

There are many options with a wide range of sizes from 19” to 55” these monitors are available with square and bar module options. Features include high bright and wide viewing angles, up to 4K resolution as well as media player and connectivity options. They come supplied with an LCD module, chassis, main board, power board, cables, electronic enclosure, rear cover and edge mounting brackets. Plus, fully enclosed monitors are also available with VESA mounts.

Whatever your dream RDS can help from design, prototyping, test and manufacturing.

Talk to us on 01959563345 or go to www.review-displays.co.uk

RDS

Dream it-Build it.