Yokogawa’s new optical spectrum analyzers cover wide wavelength range

Yokogawa has launched two new optical spectrum analyzers (OSAs) to fulfil market demands for an instrument capable of measuring a wide range of wavelengths to meet new needs in optical product development and manufacturing.

The Yokogawa AQ6375E and AQ6376E are said to be the only grating based OSAs covering SWIR (Short-Wavelength InfraRed) over 2 μm and MWIR (Mid-Wavelength InfraRed) over 3 μm with world class optical performance.

Building on the pedigree of Yokogawa’s AQ6375B and AQ6376 OSAs, the new OSAs are offered in four versions.

The AQ6375E Standard has a wavelength range of 1200-2400nm; the AQ6375E Extended Wavelength version has a wavelength range of 1000-2500nm; the AQ6375E Limited version has a wavelength range of 1200-2400nm (with reduced wavelength resolution); and the AQ6376E Standard has a wavelength range of 1500-3400nm.

The choice of wavelengths available gives developers increased flexibility to apply the OSAs in a wide range of applications.

These include environmental measurement and gas sensing, where the AQ637xE can be used in the measurement of gas absorption spectra and the characterization of light sources used in Laser Absorption Spectroscopy.

Other major uses for the new OSAs are medical care and biotechnology and industrial laser applications.

Typical applications will include the development and measurement of lasers; the characterization of broadband light sources such as supercontinuum light sources; optical passive devices; and optical fibers.

“The new AQ637xE has been launched to give developers and manufacturers greater flexibility in the range of wavelengths they can measure, all in one highly accurate and very useable family of OSAs,” says Terry Marrinan, Yokogawa Test & Measurement’s vice president & chief marketing officer.

“The AQ637xE will extend the number of optical products that can be analyzed, both in development applications and in production, bringing feature rich, high accuracy measurement to all stages of the process.”

The AQ637xE incorporates numerous features that contribute to achieving maximum accuracy. The free space optical input offers single-mode fiber for the SWIR and MWIR regions and MMF (up to 400 µm) on the same OSA. The small variation in insertion loss at the input connector increases measurement repeatability, while the lack of physical contact with the connecting fibres ensures they avoid damage.

Also included is a built-in calibration light source for optical alignment and wavelength calibration. This maintains high optical performance by compensating for deviations in the optical axis caused by vibrations and impacts and wavelength deviation caused by changes in ambient temperature.

The AQ637xE also uses an air purging feature to compensate for another cause of possible error. In the SWIR and MWIR region, there are wavelengths where light shows strong absorptions due to the presence of water vapor and carbon dioxide, which can both disturb the spectral measurement.

By continuously supplying pure purge gas such as nitrogen to the monochromator through dedicated connectors on the back panel, the AQ637xE can reduce the influence of light absorptions on the measurement.

High order diffracted light is also compensated for through a built-in cut filter in all versions except the AQ6375E-01 limited model. This is required because the monochromator generates high order diffracted light, which has wavelengths equal to the integral multiples of the input wavelength. The built-in filters reduce this higher-order diffracted light, minimizing its influence on the accuracy of the measurement.

To analyze results, the AQ637xE has built-in analysis functions to characterize optical spectrum from a variety of optical systems and devices, such as WDM system, DFB-LD, EDFA, and filters.

Analysis functions include: DFB-LD; FP-LD; LED; Spectral width (peak/notch); SMSR; Optical power; WDM (OSNR); EDFA (Gain and NF); Filter (peak/bottom) and WDM filter (peak/bottom).

To improve measurement efficiency and productivity, the AQ637xE features an application (APP) mode, transforming a versatile OSA into a machine dedicated to a device under test (DUT).

APP mode provides a DUT-specific user interface that allows the user to move from configuration settings to test results without the need to know the wide variety of OSA settings. The AQ637xE comes pre-installed with several basic applications such as WDM test, DFB-LD test, and FP-LD test. A guide through wizard leads the user through an easy set up process for specific measurements and analysis.

New or additional testing applications will be made available for download from the Yokogawa website and can be added to the AQ637xE by future firmware updates.

Enhanced user friendliness is achieved with the unit’s high-resolution, responsive 10.4-inch multi-touch capacitive LCD touchscreen, which makes operating the device even simpler and more intuitive.

Users can change measurement conditions, perform analysis and change the optical spectrum view as simply as operating a tablet device.

For further information about the AQ6375E please visit

For further information about the AQ6376E please visit