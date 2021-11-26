Yokogawa Test & Measurement adds new features to next generation DL950 ScopeCorder

Yokogawa Test & Measurement has added further features to its latest DL950 ScopeCorder, improving its data acquisition capabilities and adding firmware updatable features.

Using the new Flash Acquisition function, data can be captured over a long time with a high-speed sample rate of 20 MS/s (8CH) and 10 MS/s (16CH), which is 100 times faster than the previous model.

This optional Flash memory feature makes the DL950 ideal for capturing data at high sample rates anywhere a PC would not be suitable, such as in a vehicle or at a remote site.

Applications for this new acquisition feature could include recording control signals and temperature trends or vibrations simultaneously in small spaces, such as inside a car or a train.

Other uses could include recording control signals or generated/consumed power in challenging environments, such as spaces near generators in a power plant or restricted volumes in a manufacturer’s factory.

In these applications the unit would usually need to be switched off before moving it to an office to save data on a PC.

The flash memory is non-volatile, so the captured data stays stored within the instrument even after turning off the power. Available as an option on new purchases of the DL950 ScopeCorder, the feature can also be purchased as a modification kit for retrofitting existing instruments.

The other major new addition to the DL950 is a new firmware version. This adds new features that allows GPS data to be acquired with the existing /C35 option. Data includes time, latitude and longitude, altitude, velocity and direction.

The new firmware also adds new real-time computing functions to the existing /G03 or /G05 option. These functions are CAN ID, IIR filter, angle math, rotary angle, resolver and power math.

Also added are new attenuation ratios for both voltage and current probes.

“With these new DL950 updates, the already excellent ScopeCorder family attains new levels of data acquisition speed and greatly improved usability”, says Terry Marrinan, Yokogawa Test & Measurement’s vice president, marketing.

“These new features further extend the versatility of this leading data recorder, ensuring users have the options they need to take measurements in a wide variety of applications.”

For further information on the DL950 please click here.