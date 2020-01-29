Yamaichi Electronics presents M12 with internal push-pull locking “Made in Germany”

With the M12 push-pull with inner locking, Yamaichi is taking the next innovation step in the field of M12 connectors. The cable-side connector engages into the device socket from the inside with locking hooks. As a result, the push-pull system requires only the same installation space as a common M12 connection with screw locking.

With this technology, it is possible to completely insert the M12 socket into the device, e.g. to integrate it into a distribution box, aligned flush with its housing. The system is IP65 / IP67 water and dust proof. Mechanically, it is extremely robust due to the particularly long locking hooks, even when subjected to torsional loads. This means the user takes advantage of all the benefits of the push-pull locking system: time saving, miniaturisation, blind and tool-free contact mating with simple handling – all in accordance with the standardised M12 specification.

Standardisation brings security

The system is currently in the process of international standardisation for CDV IEC 61076-2-012. In contrast to many other proprietary quick locking systems, this ensures cross-manufacturer compatibility and availability.

Fully backward compatible

The wall-mount socket can still be mated with conventional M12 connectors with screw locking. Therefore, users are not necessarily dependent on a special cable connector and thus remain flexible.

Different codings

The system is already available in the coding A, B and D. X-coding for high data rates according to CAT.6 A and L-coding for power transmission will follow shortly.

Connectors ‘Made in Germany’

Yamaichi Electronics has maintained a production site in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, since 2006. As a result of its very positive development, production is now being expanded. This will bring numerous advantages for customers: short delivery distances, minimal lead times and the option of rapidly implementing individual customer requirements.

https://www.yamaichi.de/en/products/connector-solutions/