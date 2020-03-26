XPO Logistics Partners with Mercedes-Benz to Provide Extensive UK Transportation Solutions

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Mercedes-Benz Parts Logistics to manage UK parts distribution through an integrated, digitally-managed transportation network.

XPO will distribute automotive parts to Mercedes-Benz’s UK retail and commercial vehicle dealerships, running over 40 routes daily from the Mercedes-Benz European Logistics Centre in Milton Keynes and XPO’s overnight-delivery depots in Motherwell, Leigh, Wakefield, Gloucester and Taunton. As part of this partnership, XPO has committed to investing in 42 new trucks that will be dedicated to serving the Mercedes-Benz passenger and commercial vehicle dealer networks.

The core fleet will consist mostly of the 2020 International Truck of the Year – the Mercedes-Benz Actros. These heavy-duty trucks will be operated by XPO drivers and managed by a dedicated team of XPO distribution experts using customized technology. The trucks feature intelligent networking with logistics processes, leading fuel efficiency technology from Mercedes-Benz and the innovative MirrorCam digital safety system.

Juan Manuel Santiago Mendez, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Parts Logistics – UK, said, “Our UK operation keeps consumers and businesses moving – it is responsible for more than 750,000 parts numbers. We believe XPO has the scale, capabilities and expertise required to support our retailers and dealers with reliable distribution. They have designed a comprehensive solution to our high standards, and their technology should enhance network visibility.”

Dan Myers, managing director, transport – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “Our team is looking forward to embarking on this new partnership with Mercedes-Benz, a premier brand synonymous with quality in the automotive industry. The tailored technology solution we are providing will underpin service excellence and support Mercedes-Benz across its UK operations, lowering costs and increasing efficiency from day one.”