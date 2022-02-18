XP Power boosts high voltage offer with German acquisitions

XP Power, one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of critical power solutions to the electronics industry, has acquired the German firms FuG Elektronik GmbH (FuG) and Guth High Voltage GmbH (Guth), bringing enhanced high voltage capabilities to XP Power.

FuG, located close to Munich, and Guth, near Stuttgart, have a product portfolio that includes a diverse range of high voltage products, covering applications from particle accelerators systems to laboratory power supplies.

The acquisitions add additional European design and manufacturing centres and extend XP Power’s high voltage capabilities in high precision, low noise applications – with output voltages up to 300kV and output powers to 600kW. Products are available as standard or can be modified to suit the application.

“FuG and Guth are businesses we know and admire and are an excellent fit with our existing operations, adding wholly new and highly complementary technical capabilities to our high voltage product portfolio,” said Gavin Griggs, CEO of XP Power. “These acquisitions accelerate our high voltage growth strategy and expand our presence in the market.”