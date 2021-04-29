Xilinx Announces Full Production Shipments of 7nm Versal AI Core and Versal Prime Series Devices

Xilinx, Inc. announced that its Versal™ AI Core and Versal Prime series devices are now shipping to customers in full production volumes.

Additionally, the third series in the Versal portfolio, Versal Premium, has now shipped to multiple tier-one customers through the company’s early access program. Versal is the industry’s first adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP). Versal ACAPs combine scalar processing engines, adaptable hardware engines, intelligent engines with leading-edge memory and interfacing technologies to deliver powerful heterogeneous acceleration for any application beyond the capabilities of an FPGA.

Versal AI Core and Prime Series in Full Production

The Versal AI Core series delivers the highest compute and lowest latency in the Versal portfolio, enabling breakthrough AI inference throughput and performance through its AI engines. Versal AI Core is optimised for compute-intensive applications primarily for the data centre, 5G wireless, and A&D markets, including machine learning and advanced signal processing. Customers have deployed Versal AI Core to accelerate workloads such as 5G gNodeB base stations, satellite-based broadband services, and audio-video bridging in 3D immersive stadium sports videos.

Versal AI Core series customer Gilat enables satellite-based mobile broadband for in-flight and consumer broadband, and cellular backhaul.

“Gilat provides leading satellite-based broadband communication solutions in multiple market segments. We are excited to be among the first customers to adopt the Versal AI Core series. The embedded AI engine technology is a key enabler, leading to a massive increase in throughput at lower power for Gilat’s next-generation wide-band gateway receivers. Incorporating the AI engine technology featured in the Versal AI Core will provide the flexibility and performance required by the growing demand for increased bandwidth and throughput in Gilat’s networks,” says Noam Rosenfeld, senior vice president research & development at Gilat Satellite Networks.”

The Versal Prime series is designed for broad applicability across multiple markets and optimises connectivity and in-line acceleration of a diverse set of workloads. Customers see success deploying Versal Prime series for data centre workloads such as storage acceleration, firewalls and other wired communications applications, and satellite-based broadband services in aerospace & defence markets.

Versal Premium First Customer Shipments

Versal Premium series, featuring highly-integrated and power-optimised cores, has reached a significant milestone with shipments to multiple tier-one customers. Versal Premium supports the massive bandwidth, security, and compute density required for next-generation enterprise and cloud deployment. Versal Premium features 112Gbps PAM4 transceivers, 600G Ethernet cores, 400G cryptographic engines, and PCIe® Gen5 connectivity. Versal Premium enables a wide array of high-performance applications, including transport networking in wired communications, data centre compute, next-generation enterprise and virtual firewalls. To see Versal Premium in action, go to https://www.xilinx.com/versal/videos.html for first-silicon demonstrations.