X-coded M12 rail approved connectors announced by binder

binder announces a range of M12 X-coded connectors approved for use in railway applications. By meeting the following standards for vibration and fire – DIN EN 50155 and DIN EN 45545-2 respectively, these circular connectors will suit a variety of railway applications including rolling stock, passenger information and access control.

The 8-pole, X-coded connectors feature data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbit/s and will prove highly valuable in rail applications for ethernet protocols, communications, security, CCTV and passenger information systems.

The high bandwidth is achieved by isolating the four pairs of wires from one another with a cross or X-coding shield for separation of the transmissions. This ensures that the Ethernet wiring will remain compatible with the growing requirement to transmit high volumes of data.

The X-coding conforms to the industry standard IEC 61076-2-109 and is specified for broadband transmission by Ethernet protocols including PROFINET.

At 40⁰C, the contacts are rated at 0.5A at 50/60VDC and, when mated, these circular connectors protect to IP67 and, according to binder, are good for more than 100 mating cycles.