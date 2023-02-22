Würth Elektronik partners with Crypto Quantique for IoT Security

Würth Elektronik has signed a partnership agreement with Crypto Quantique. Collaboration with the specialist in quantum-based cyber security in the Internet of Things (IoT) enhances security for Würth Elektronik’s wireless modules.

Würth Elektronik boasts a broad portfolio of modules for wireless communication and sensors for IoT applications. The modules support connectivity with Bluetooth, WiFi, Wireless M-Bus, Wirepas Mesh and proprietary radio protocols. Würth Elektronik offers components and development support for faster and more cost-effective development of market-ready IoT solutions—from simple cable replacement to radio chips with integrated GNSS modules.

Combining Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink security software platform with Würth Elektronik’s wireless modules enables automatic and secure connection of thousands of sensor nodes to local or cloud-based servers. The platform allows device provisioning, onboarding, security monitoring, renewal and revocation of certificates and keys, performed with a few keystrokes on a GUI. Users have all the functions at their disposal required to manage IoT devices in their lifecycle.

“Würth Elektronik is often the first choice for radio modules, especially with industrial IoT applications. The spectrum of products offered, combined with wide-ranging support and application expertise, is outstanding,” Dr. Shahram Mossayebi, CEO of Crypto Quantique, said. “Expanding the offering with QuarkLink also raises the appeal of these products. This makes implementing and managing secure IoT networks faster and easier. At a time when the global threats to such networks are greater than ever, this is an important advantage.”

“We are always interested in providing our customers with the best IoT technology, reducing their development costs and workload, without compromising performance, reliability or security. QuarkLink is an important new building block here,“ said Oliver Opitz, vice president, Wireless Connectivity and Sensors at Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG.