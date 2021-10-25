Wuppertal University chooses Tektronix to develop advanced 6G technology

Wuppertal University in Germany has chosen Tektronix instrumentation to help it develop new technologies that will underpin 6G networks.

The project will develop components that allow higher data throughputs for 6G, while also cutting the latency of networks to allow applications, such as autonomous driving and remote surgery, with haptic feedback.

Led by Prof. Dr. Ullrich Pfeiffer, the project team was looking for instrumentation that could demonstrate the best vertical resolution, the best residual Error Vector Magnitude (EVM), a large memory and the ability to synchronize multiple instruments. After careful consideration of vendors, Prof. Dr. Pfeiffer and his team settled on Tektronix.

The scope of supply encompassed six DPO77001SX 70GHz Oscilloscopes, six AWG70001B 50 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generators, three AWG Synch Hubs, three SignalVuPC Vector Signal Analysis Software, three SourceXpress Waveform Generation Software, and two water cooled 19” Racks supplied by system integrator ATV (Automatisierungstechnik Voigt GmbH) to reduce acoustic noise and improve thermal stability.

The Tektronix solutions offer synchronization between instruments and the ability to add new capabilities through their modular construction. As well as equipment, Tektronix was also chosen for the engineering support it could offer through its engineers.

“We were pleased to have found Tektronix, as access to their technical experts made our team feel safe and supported. Particularly the possibility to scale up the system by synchronizing multiple instruments is crucial for the research on THz MIMO communication,” said Professor Dr. Pfeiffer. “Working with the global team of Tektronix engineers in this cooperative way, we feel we can really unlock the ‘magic’ in Tektronix solutions. We expect the cooperation with Tektronix to produce many breakthrough results,” he added.

Maria Heriz, vice president commercial operations EMEAI, said: “With the University of Wuppertal, we take pride to support and enable Prof. Dr. Pfeiffer and his team to develop advanced 6G technology, that will touch every part of our society – socially and commercially; may it be autonomous driving, remote rescue and medical applications, which require the highest resolution 360° video transmission, IoT devices with much quicker data throughput, or smart cities. Such cutting-edge research to develop new underlying technology demands complex, fast and reliable test and measurement equipment that is tailor-made for the research conducted to enable the future of wireless technology. We wish this Key Researchers Team every success and Tektronix will stay close supporting them.”