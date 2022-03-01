“World’s smallest” SD card level translator from Nexperia has 40 per cent smaller footprint

Nexperia, an expert in essential semiconductors, has announced what it claims is the world’s smallest Secure Digital (SD) card level translator IC – NXS0506UP. Housed in a 16-bump wafer-level chip-scale package the SD 3.0-compliant bi-directional dual voltage level translator has a footprint measuring 1.45mm x 1.45mm x 0.45mm, 0.35mm pitch, 40 per cent smaller than previous 20 bump devices, according to the company. The NXS0506UP also features integrated auto-direction control, EMI filter and IEC 61000-4-2 ESD protection. It is designed to operate at clock frequencies of up to 208 MHz and data rates of up to 104 Mbps.

Comments Vikram Singh Parihar, senior product manager at Nexperia: “While traditionally targeted for use in consumer devices such as smartphone handsets, notebooks, game pads, cameras and wireless access points, we are seeing adoption of the NXS0506 in home medical devices and automotive systems. The NXS0506 is the industry’s smallest SD 3.0 card level shifter that supports the ultra-high speed SDR104 mode, helping consumers to experience the faster data rates offered by SD 3.0 memory card solutions.”

The new NXS0506UP SD card level translator also features integrated pull-up and pull-down resistors to reduce the BOM cost. Devices provide direct connection to latest host CPU/SOC ASICs, and are easy to use because DATA and CMD channels are swappable without impacting functionality.

Vikram Singh Parihar adds: “Nexperia has been able to reduce the size of these new translators thanks to the use of newer process nodes and innovative wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) which is discussed more in a new video. NXS0506UP SD card level translators are available now. For more information, including product specs and datasheets, please visit https://www.nexperia.com/pip/NXS0506UP.