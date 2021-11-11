With OVC III and PD3 rating: 5 W AC/DC converter series from RECOM at Rutronik

Reliability, even when things get really dirty: With the RAC05-K/PD3/H from RECOM, Rutronik has a 5 W AC/DC converter series of class II for PCB mounting in its range, which has been specially developed for fixed installations where higher transient values according to overvoltage category III as well as increased environmental stresses occur. This significantly reduces the need for external interference suppression components. The converters are used in smart grids,

renewable energy applications, smart metering and IoT systems, as well as in monitoring equipment in the food and beverage industry. The converter series are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The converters are available with 5 VDC or 12 VDC and on demand with 15 VDC single outputs and have extended clearances to ensure OVC III up to 5000 m altitude. Nominal input ratings are 100 VAC to 277 VAC; but 480 VAC can also be withstood without damage. The series is designed for use in harsh environments of pollution degree 3, where pollution can become conductive with condensation.

RAC05-K/PD3-H is fully protected against short circuits and over-voltage in case of internal anomalies and complies with EMI emission level EN 55032 Class B (floating output), without external components. With an idle power consumption of less than 0.5 W, ecodesign directives are met.

The components are offered in a 2″x1″x1″ high package and operate up to 70 °C in free air and up to 85 °C (12 V part) with 40 % derating. They are also IEC/EN 62368-1 and UL 61010-1 certified.

