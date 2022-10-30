Winners announced for the Electronics Industry Awards 2022

The winners of the Electronics Industry Awards 2022 were announced on 27th October at a sparkling award ceremony in London. The Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden welcomed professionals from across the electronics sector for an evening of networking, recognition and entertainment, hosted by Dom Holland and Roger Tilling.

Congratulations to all the winners and highly commended! CIE would also like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended the awards and who voted online, as well as our sponsors and judging panel.

The winners and highly commended are as follows:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES

Aerospace Military Defence Product of the Year

ADAR4002
Analog Devices

Highly Commended
Endura Platform, SiTime

 

Automotive Product of the Year

CV3 AI Domain Controller SoC Family
Ambarella, Inc

Highly Commended
Radar Scene Emulator, Keysight Technologies

 

Display Product of the Year

Transparent 55″ OLED displays for industrial use
DATA MODUL

Highly Commended
Microchip MXT640 UD – Capacitive Touch Screen Controller, Microchip Technology

 

Embedded Solution Product of the Year

Microchip PolarFire SoC – Smart Embedded Vision Development Platform
Microchip Technology

Highly Commended
EliteX Super-TCXO, SiTime

 

Enclosure Product of the Year

Hex-Box IoT
CamdenBoss

Highly Commended
miniature IP68 sealed enclosure, Hammond Electronics

 

Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year

Sponsored by

RSL10 Smart Shot Camera
onsemi

Highly Commended
AMD Xilinx VCK5000 Versal Development Card, AMD

 

Interconnection Product of the Year

IP68 Waterproof Push-Pull Metallic Circular Connector
Yamaichi Electronics

Highly Commended
Aries-ES Battery Connectors, Phoenix Contact

 

Internet of Things Product of the Year
Sponsored by

RSL15
onsemi

Highly Commended
AirLit, GeoSmartPro

 

Medical Product of the Year
Sponsored by

Push-Pull Circular Connector Y-Circ P – for Medical Applications
Yamaichi Electronics Deutschland GmbH

Highly Commended
Ezairo 8300, onsemi

 

Power Product of the Year

Microchip – Industry-Leading Silicon Carbide (SiC) 3.3 kV MOSFETs and Schottky Barrier Diodes
Microchip Technology

Highly Commended
Pulsiv OSMIUM Intelligent Controller, Pulsiv Limited

 

Semiconductors Product of the Year

ADXL367 – The Industry’s First Nano-power Accelerometer
Analog Devices

Highly Commended
CV3 AI Domain Controller SoC Family, Ambarella, Inc.

 

Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year

Fluke™ 393 FC CAT III 1500V true-RMS solar clamp meter
Fluke

Highly Commended
2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope, Tektronix

 

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

Academic Support

Red Pitaya

Highly Commended
Advanced Rework Technology Ltd

 

Best Customer Service

Pure Electronics Ltd

Highly Commended
Advanced Rework Technology Ltd

 

Distributor of the Year

Digi-Key Electronics

Highly Commeded
Rochester Electronics Ltd

 

Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Electronics Manufacturing Solutions (EMS ltd)

Highly Commended
Yamaichi Electronics

 

Excellence in Innovation

Introspect Technology

Highly Commended
SiTime

 

Most Outstanding PR Agency

BWW Communications

Highly Commended
Napier

 

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Industry Personality

Sponsored by

NAVJOT SAWHNEY
THE WASHING MACHINE PROJECT

 

NEW Rising Star

Sponsored by

Debbie Wade
Advanced Rework Technology Ltd

 

 

