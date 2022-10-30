Winners announced for the Electronics Industry Awards 2022

The winners of the Electronics Industry Awards 2022 were announced on 27th October at a sparkling award ceremony in London. The Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden welcomed professionals from across the electronics sector for an evening of networking, recognition and entertainment, hosted by Dom Holland and Roger Tilling.
Congratulations to all the winners and highly commended! CIE would also like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended the awards and who voted online, as well as our sponsors and judging panel.
The winners and highly commended are as follows:
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Aerospace Military Defence Product of the Year
ADAR4002
Analog Devices
Highly Commended
Endura Platform, SiTime
Automotive Product of the Year
CV3 AI Domain Controller SoC Family
Ambarella, Inc
Highly Commended
Radar Scene Emulator, Keysight Technologies
Display Product of the Year
Transparent 55″ OLED displays for industrial use
DATA MODUL
Highly Commended
Microchip MXT640 UD – Capacitive Touch Screen Controller, Microchip Technology
Embedded Solution Product of the Year
Microchip PolarFire SoC – Smart Embedded Vision Development Platform
Microchip Technology
Highly Commended
EliteX Super-TCXO, SiTime
Enclosure Product of the Year
Hex-Box IoT
CamdenBoss
Highly Commended
miniature IP68 sealed enclosure, Hammond Electronics
Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year
RSL10 Smart Shot Camera
onsemi
Highly Commended
AMD Xilinx VCK5000 Versal Development Card, AMD
Interconnection Product of the Year
IP68 Waterproof Push-Pull Metallic Circular Connector
Yamaichi Electronics
Highly Commended
Aries-ES Battery Connectors, Phoenix Contact
Internet of Things Product of the Year
RSL15
onsemi
Highly Commended
AirLit, GeoSmartPro
Medical Product of the Year
Push-Pull Circular Connector Y-Circ P – for Medical Applications
Yamaichi Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Highly Commended
Ezairo 8300, onsemi
Power Product of the Year
Microchip – Industry-Leading Silicon Carbide (SiC) 3.3 kV MOSFETs and Schottky Barrier Diodes
Microchip Technology
Highly Commended
Pulsiv OSMIUM Intelligent Controller, Pulsiv Limited
Semiconductors Product of the Year
ADXL367 – The Industry’s First Nano-power Accelerometer
Analog Devices
Highly Commended
CV3 AI Domain Controller SoC Family, Ambarella, Inc.
Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year
Fluke™ 393 FC CAT III 1500V true-RMS solar clamp meter
Fluke
Highly Commended
2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope, Tektronix
BUSINESS CATEGORIES
Academic Support
Red Pitaya
Highly Commended
Advanced Rework Technology Ltd
Best Customer Service
Pure Electronics Ltd
Highly Commended
Advanced Rework Technology Ltd
Distributor of the Year
Digi-Key Electronics
Highly Commeded
Rochester Electronics Ltd
Electronics Manufacturer of the Year
Electronics Manufacturing Solutions (EMS ltd)
Highly Commended
Yamaichi Electronics
Excellence in Innovation
Introspect Technology
Highly Commended
SiTime
Most Outstanding PR Agency
BWW Communications
Highly Commended
Napier
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Industry Personality
NAVJOT SAWHNEY
THE WASHING MACHINE PROJECT
NEW Rising Star
Debbie Wade
Advanced Rework Technology Ltd