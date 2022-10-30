Winners announced for the Electronics Industry Awards 2022

The winners of the Electronics Industry Awards 2022 were announced on 27th October at a sparkling award ceremony in London. The Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden welcomed professionals from across the electronics sector for an evening of networking, recognition and entertainment, hosted by Dom Holland and Roger Tilling.

Congratulations to all the winners and highly commended! CIE would also like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended the awards and who voted online, as well as our sponsors and judging panel.

The winners and highly commended are as follows:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES

Aerospace Military Defence Product of the Year

ADAR4002

Analog Devices

Highly Commended

Endura Platform, SiTime

Automotive Product of the Year

CV3 AI Domain Controller SoC Family

Ambarella, Inc

Highly Commended

Radar Scene Emulator, Keysight Technologies

Display Product of the Year

Transparent 55″ OLED displays for industrial use

DATA MODUL



Highly Commended

Microchip MXT640 UD – Capacitive Touch Screen Controller, Microchip Technology

Embedded Solution Product of the Year

Microchip PolarFire SoC – Smart Embedded Vision Development Platform

Microchip Technology

Highly Commended

EliteX Super-TCXO, SiTime

Enclosure Product of the Year

Hex-Box IoT

CamdenBoss

Highly Commended

miniature IP68 sealed enclosure, Hammond Electronics

Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year

RSL10 Smart Shot Camera

onsemi

Highly Commended

AMD Xilinx VCK5000 Versal Development Card, AMD

Interconnection Product of the Year

IP68 Waterproof Push-Pull Metallic Circular Connector

Yamaichi Electronics

Highly Commended

Aries-ES Battery Connectors, Phoenix Contact

Internet of Things Product of the Year

RSL15

onsemi

Highly Commended

AirLit, GeoSmartPro

Medical Product of the Year

Push-Pull Circular Connector Y-Circ P – for Medical Applications

Yamaichi Electronics Deutschland GmbH

Highly Commended

Ezairo 8300, onsemi

Power Product of the Year

Microchip – Industry-Leading Silicon Carbide (SiC) 3.3 kV MOSFETs and Schottky Barrier Diodes

Microchip Technology

Highly Commended

Pulsiv OSMIUM Intelligent Controller, Pulsiv Limited

Semiconductors Product of the Year

ADXL367 – The Industry’s First Nano-power Accelerometer

Analog Devices

Highly Commended

CV3 AI Domain Controller SoC Family, Ambarella, Inc.

Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year

Fluke™ 393 FC CAT III 1500V true-RMS solar clamp meter

Fluke

Highly Commended

2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope, Tektronix

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

Academic Support

Red Pitaya

Highly Commended

Advanced Rework Technology Ltd

Best Customer Service

Pure Electronics Ltd

Highly Commended

Advanced Rework Technology Ltd

Distributor of the Year

Digi-Key Electronics

Highly Commeded

Rochester Electronics Ltd

Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Electronics Manufacturing Solutions (EMS ltd)

Highly Commended

Yamaichi Electronics

Excellence in Innovation

Introspect Technology

Highly Commended

SiTime

Most Outstanding PR Agency

BWW Communications

Highly Commended

Napier

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Industry Personality

NAVJOT SAWHNEY

THE WASHING MACHINE PROJECT

NEW Rising Star

Debbie Wade

Advanced Rework Technology Ltd