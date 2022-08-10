Winbond’s LPDDR4/4X 100BGA achieves JEDEC standard for improved energy conservation and carbon reduction in a smaller package size

Winbond’s new package 100BGA LPDDR4/4X has achieved the JEDEC JED209-4 standard to ensure energy conservation and carbon reduction.

The LPDDR4/4X is now available in a space-saving 100BGA package measuring only 7.5X10mm2. The device is ideal for IoT applications requiring higher throughput in a small package to allow designers to reduce the PCB size for more compact IoT designs.

Winbond’s LPDDR4/4X memory is available in density of 1Gb and 2Gb, supporting speeds of up to 4267Mbps. It is available in both Single-Die-Package (SDP) with a 2Gb density and Dual-Die-Package (DDP) with a 4Gb density. The higher speed of LPDDR4 1CH x16 4267Mbps offers improved performance over previous DDR4 x16 3200Mbps devices, which is especially useful for consumer applications.

Winbond guarantees the LPDDR4/4X product line will be manufactured for at least the next ten years, which is good news for automotive and industrial applications where long design cycles are common practice.

“Winbond has been developing the memory product market for many years. We have paid great attention to our customers’ needs and the development trend of new technologies, and we have successfully developed the next generation of LPDDR4/4X by adding the new package 100BGA to fulfil the needs of emerging IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications,” said Winbond.