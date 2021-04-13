Winbond partnership expands Anglia memory portfolio

Anglia has announced an expanded DRAM and Flash Memory range following a partnership with Winbond, a supplier of semiconductor memory solutions.

Winbond’s product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. The Anglia team has been fully trained on the product and is on hand to support customer designs.

John Bowman, Marketing Director at Anglia, said, “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with an innovative, forward-thinking supplier. Winbond’s exciting range of DRAM and Flash products expands our offering to customers as well as being very complementary to our existing lines. We are able to support customers designing with Winbond’s memory products with access to free samples for prototyping.”

A Winbond spokesperson commented “At Winbond, we operate through an extensive global network of distributors who are key partners in serving customers and expanding the depth and breadth of product sales. We are looking forward to working with a valued and well-respected distributor in the UK and Ireland.”

Headquartered in Taiwan, Winbond is a Specialty memory IC company. From product design, research and development, and wafer fabrication to the marketing of brand name products, Winbond endeavours to provide its global clientele with total memory solutions. The company is the only manufacturer in Taiwan with the ability to develop DRAM and Flash products in-house, and was the first in the country to obtain the ISO 26262 certification, the highest standard for automotive functional safety.