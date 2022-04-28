Winbond keeps expanding DDR3 SDRAM production

Winbond Electronics Corporation, a global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, has made key enhancements to its DDR3 product on the ultra-high-speed performance.

Winbond’s 1.35V DDR3 products support 2133Mbps data rate in both x8 and x16 configurations and are 100 per cent compatible to 1.5V DDR3. Winbond’s DRAM roadmap now supports 1Gb-4Gb DDR3, 128Mb-2Gb DDR2, 512Mb-2Gb LP-DDR2, as well as LP-DDR4x, LP-DDR3, LP-DDR, SDRAM interfaces for applications which require 4Gb or below densities DRAM products, such as AI accelerator, IoT, Automotive, Industrial, Tele-communication, WiFi-6, WiFi-6e, xDSL, Fiber-Optical Network, Smart TV, Set-Top-Box, IP camera and many others. Winbond is also adding new wafer capacity in the new fab in Kaohsiung, Taiwan from 2022 Q4 that offers more advanced manufacturing technologies. Now, Winbond DDR3 shipments is 30 per cent of total DRAM revenue and is projected to increase to 50 per cent in 2024.

“Winbond has been delivering competitive DDR3 products for 10 years and will keep delivering DDR3 in coming 10+ years with superior customer support and product quality,” said Winbond. “Today, our customers continue to require DDR3 SDRAM products and our goal is to continue that proven legacy to ensure we can meet customer longevity demand.” Winbond added.

For more information on Winbond’s DDR3 products, visit https://www.winbond.com/hq/product/specialty-dram/ddr3-sdram/?__locale=en.