Winbond and Karamba Security introduce an out-of-the-box solution for supply chain security

Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, and Karamba Security, an embedded security provider for connected devices, has announced secure flash memory chips with integrated runtime integrity for automotive ECUs and IoT connected consumer and industrial devices.

Winbond’s new W77Q includes hardware root-of-trust and secure, encrypted, data-storage and data-transfer capabilities. Embedded with Karamba Security’s XGuard software, customers will benefit from pre-packaged, verified-destination, and runtime integrity checks of all binaries before being loaded to memory. With Karamba Security’s XGuard, the solution enables customers to ensure that binaries’ integrity is verified during runtime. The combined solution offers deterministic integrity checks, from development throughout the supply chain, starting from the silicon Fab, through deployment in the customers’ manufacturing plant, to runtime, without requiring customers to change their development or manufacturing processes.

Additionally, thanks to Winbond W77Q secure channel, Karamba’s XGuard whitelist verification, and CFI validation, users will benefit from an out-of-the-box secured OTA updates, without requiring to invest resources in costly OTA secure channels.

The W77Q series products are supplied in industry-standard packages and pin-outs, and feature a standard single/dual/quad/QPI serial peripheral interface (SPI). This means that they can be used as a simple drop-in replacement for non-secure SPI NOR Flash devices.

“Given to the rapid growth of security demand in IoT world, Security by Design is essential to address the security concerns in diverse IoT landscapes, value chain, and ecosystem. Winbond is excited to work with Karamba Security on creating an end-to-end security solution for the OEM and microcontrollers to strengthen supply-chain security,” said Hung-Wei Chen, Marketing Director at Winbond. “Winbond endeavours to provide a certified and scalable secure memory subsystem and looks forward to working with industry partners for a secure and flexible solution to serve various embedded applications, such as automotive ECUs and industrial IoT.”

“Karamba Security is excited to partner with Winbond to deliver secured automotive ECUs and IoT devices” said Assaf Harel, Karamba Security’s Chief Scientist and Co-founder, “securing supply chain is a critical issue for our customers. Winbond secure memory, together with XGuard runtime integrity, enables our customers to ensure the authenticity of their supply chain as well as provide end-to-end solution for our OEM customers.”