Wide input DC-DC converter series is in a space saving package

The high efficiency K78Uxx-500R3 series of switching regulators have been designed by Mornsun and are suitable for use in space constrained and cost-conscious designs. The switching regulators are available from Relec Electronics.

The 12W switching regulars are offered in an extremely wide input range of 9.0 – 90Vdc and with outputs ranging from 3.0 – 24Vdc.

Efficiency is up to 93 per cent to minimise heat loss through dissipation. It also means that heatsinks are not required, resulting in space savings and reduced mounting costs.

The seven non-isolated DC-DC converters in the series range from 1.65-12W, depending on the model. Each version is also available with a 90 degree pin formation (denoted with an L suffix).

Characteristics include low ripple and low noise operation, with a MTBF of >2,000,000 hours. Operating temperature is -40 to +85°C and all models have short circuit protection and thermal shutdown safety functions. They are also RoHS-compliant.

The K78Uxx regulators are supplied in a SIP3 package and are pin-compatible with the LM78xx linear regulators and can be used to directly replace them.