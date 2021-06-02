Wide aspect ratio display delivers excellent colour performance and image stability

Industrial LCD manufacturer KOE (Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics) have announced the introduction of a new high performance 6.2-inch TFT display module.

The TX16D206VM0BAA TFT display features HVGA resolution (640 x 240 pixels), a wide 8:3 aspect ratio, and IPS (in-plane switching) technology which delivers exceptional optical performance.

The KOE TX16D206VM0BAA display module provides the ideal solution for use in process control systems, industrial HMI, and medical monitoring equipment. Featuring the latest IPS display technology, the 6.2-inch display delivers excellent colour saturation and image stability, high contrast and highly saturated black levels. Exceptional all-round viewing angles of up to 170° are enabled (left/right, up/down).

The 6.2-inch display module provides strong optical performance, with a contrast ratio of 1200:1 and a long lifetime white LED backlight with a specified brightness rating of 400cd/m². These key features ensure that display images are bright, consistent and exhibit high accurately colour reproduction.

Benson Huang, marketing manager, KOE said “In-plane switching technology provides highly consistent colour and accurate image reproduction. These are essential requirements for display systems used in medical, audio visual, professional broadcast and a growing number of industrial applications. The 6.2-inch display offers a compact but versatile letterbox format which can be easily accommodated in product designs for measurement and monitoring equipment, and rack-mounted systems.”

The 6.2-inch letterbox format display module has compact mechanical outline dimensions of 173.0mm (w) x 70.0mm (h) x 7.0mm (d) and an active display area of 148.8mm (w) x 53.76mm (h).

A 40-pin CMOS data interface supports 6-bit digital RGB and offers a colour palette of up to 262K colours. Also available from KOE are 6.2-inch TFT display modules supporting a LVDS data interface and touch screen options.

With continuity of supply essential for many industrial, medical, and professional applications and systems, KOE is fully committed to developing and manufacturing premium, high quality display modules, and ensuring long-term product availability.

KOE’s new TX16D206VM0BAA can now be sourced and supplied for a minimum period of 5 years. The 6.2-inch TFT display module is now available from KOE’s worldwide sales channel and distribution partners.