Wide 85-305VAC input AC-DC power supplies for embedded applications from 15W to 320W

XP Power has introduced the LCW series of regulated output cased AC-DC power supplies that is suitable for embedded industrial electronics, technology and equipment requiring household approvals. The nine new series (LCW15, LCW25, LCW35, LCW50, LCW75, LCW100, LCW150, LCW200 and LCW320) offer power levels from 15W to 320W. All models meet EN 55032 Class B conducted and radiated emissions for easy and low-cost integration and feature an integrated connector cover to enhance safety once installed.

The input voltage range of the LCW series is from 85 to 305VAC, satisfying global regulatory requirements, suiting nominal inputs from 100VAC to 277VAC, with the 150W, 200W and 320W models featuring active PFC. Applications include auxiliary power sources, security installations, lighting control, smart home or office systems, and ticketing and vending machines.

Depending on power level, the LCW series is available with nominal outputs ranging from 3.3V to 48V. To accommodate non-standard voltage applications, all models are user adjustable by ±10% without exceeding the output voltage rating.

Offered with a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to +70°C, the LCW series delivers full rated power to +50°C, derating linearly to 60% up to +70°C. The LCW series are convection cooled up to 200W with the higher power LCW320 series featuring an integrated temperature-controlled cooling fan, reducing acoustic noise.

The low profile and compact footprint of these units further eases integration into the end application. Standard features in the LCW series include a low standby power consumption of less than 0.3W and output short circuit protection, as well as over-current and over-voltage protection. Additionally, the LCW320 series features a power ‘ON’ LED. As an option, conformally coated versions are available.

Input to output isolation is 4,000VAC, input to ground isolation is 2,000VAC, and output to ground isolation is 500VAC. All models are safety certified to UL/EN 62368-1 with models in the LCW35/50/75/100/150 series also certified to EN 60335 for home automation and applications requiring household or domestic approval. The operating altitude is up to 5,000m, which strengthens its global use.

The LCW series is available from Digi-Key, Distrelec, Farnell, Mouser, RS Components, approved regional distributors, or direct from XP Power and offer a 3-year warranty.