Why end-to-end supply chain security matters and how to have proper protection

The security paradigm is changing, and firmware attacks are a growing and serious security concern across all end markets. TPM and MCU-based ‘static’ solutions are not sufficient for comprehensive protection needed in a constantly changing and increasingly risky supply chain environment.

NEW WEBINAR OFFERS SOLUTION TO LACK OF END-TO-END SECURITY

In a brand new webinar, learn how Lattice Sentry™ solutions stack delivers FPGA based parallel, real time, “dynamic” solution to protect, detect, and recover from unauthorized firmware changes, based on the NIST 800-193 platform firmware resiliency (PFR) guidelines. Additionally, learn how Lattice SupplyGuard™ service offers protection against overbuilding, cloning, counterfeiting and Trojan insertion throughout the supply chain.

For more information, please visit www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry and www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSupplyGuard.

REGISTER FOR FREE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

Key Takeaways:

• Lattice Sentry solutions stack delivers NIST 800-193 compliant, real-time, dynamic PFR software solution that reduces time-to-market from months to weeks.

• Lattice SupplyGuard preserves trust throughout unprotected supply chains by protecting against counterfeiting, overbuilding, and trojan insertion.

• Developers without prior FPGA experience can drag-and-drop Sentry’s validated IPs and modify the included RISC-V C reference code in the Lattice Propel design environment.

To receive newsletters or to be kept informed of material changes to products and solutions please visit: http://ww3.latticesemi.com/Newsletter-Subscribe.html