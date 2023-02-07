White USB-C 3.1 male-to-female extension cable from Cliff Electronics

Cliff Electronics, an expert in the design, development and manufacture of connectors and test equipment, have introduced a white version of their popular USB-C male to USB-C female extension cables. The white version has been developed for applications such as clinical and home use medical equipment, office, general IT connectivity and for use with Cliff’s range of USB FeedThrough connectors. The existing black version is widely used as a general purpose data cable.

Key features include:

5Gb/s data transfer speeds*.

Can be used as a video cable 5k@60Hz video output (Thunderbolt 3) and audio transmission *.

Power Delivery (PD) charging at 60 watts (20v/@3A), USB 3.1 (Gen 1)

Temperature Range – 55⁰ to +85°C

Cable outside diameter 4.5mm.

Available in White or Black.

Available in 6 lengths from 0.3 to 2m

*NOTE: Precise performance is dependent upon all cables and devices connected in system.

Nick Leppard, technical sales at Cliff Electronics, said: “Our USB extension cables are very popular for general IT connectivity requirements and our new white version offers a more alethically pleasing version to match specific environments where equipment is used. They are also an ideal interconnect solution for users of our very popular FeedThrough connectors which use standard connectors on both sides.”

Cliff Electronics can supply jack sockets, DC power connectors, terminal binding posts, test connectors and leads, optical jacks and leads and waterproof connectors.

Cliff are also specialists in the design and manufacture of standard and FeedThrough connectors for audio, broadcast and industrial systems including Fibre-Optic. The full range available from Cliff may be found on their website at https://www.cliffuk.co.uk/