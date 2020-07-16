White Paper on Safety and EMC Considerations for EV Charging available from Schaffner

New electric car models are introduced almost daily. The market forecast for the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) predicts very strong growth in the coming years.

By 2030, the number of electric cars is expected to increase tenfold, which will correspond to 20 million cars sold per year worldwide.

77,000 charging points are required for 1 million electric vehicles, including 7000 DC rapid charging stations.

With 20 million cars sold per year, 140,000 DC fast charging stations would have to be installed by 2030.

This is a challenge not only from an economic point of view, but also from a technical standpoint. Inescapably electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) has a very important role to play in EV charging.

Schaffner, the international leader in the fields of electromagnetic compatibility and power quality, has produced a Whitepaper for designers of battery and hybrid electric vehicle charging stations, providing guidance on the following key topics:

Which safety requirements must be met in EV charging.

Which EMC limit values are set for EV charging stations.

The critically important requirements for galvanic isolation in EV charging stations

What options are there for customer-specific developments in the field of EV charging

Schaffner’s long experience and expertise in safely meeting the most stringent EMC requirements in the electrotechnical world provides designers with the means to make

the energy revolution possible.

Holger Urban, Product Marketing Manager of Schaffner, comments, “Electromobility is considered one of the main drivers in current global megatrends – Electrification, Urbanisation, Digitalisation and Climate Change. For this reason, we see it as our task to provide cutting-edge technology to this critical market.”

To download the white paper visit https://products.schaffner.com/en/ev-charging-whitepaper or for more information please visit www.schaffner.com or get in touch with your local Schaffner sales point or Schaffner partner for individual support.