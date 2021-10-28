When long range and LE are required: Rutronik adds the PAN1781 – Bluetooth 5 Low Energy module to Panasonic‘s portfolio

Ispringen, October 2021 – Optimal for wearables: PAN1781 is Panasonic‘s latest ultra low-power Bluetooth 5 module based on Nordic‘s nRF52820 SoC. With a power consumption of only 4.9 mA in Tx (at 0 dBm), 4.7mA in Rx mode, 0.3μA in System OFF mode and 1.2μA with RTC wake-up, the PAN1781 is ideal for battery-powered devices such as wearables. The module also supports Bluetooth mesh, thread and ZigBee mesh protocols, making it suitable for smart home, industrial, IoT and medical applications. The Panasonic module can be ordered at www.rutronik24.com.

With an integrated Cortex® M4 processor (64MHz) with 32kB RAM and 256kB Flash for stand-alone mode, an external processor is not required, saving cost, complexity, and design space.

The module offers a data rate of 2Mbps with high-speed PHY LE 2M or BLE Long Range with encoded PHY LE at 500kb/s or 125kb/s, making it very attractive for applications requiring long range.

LE-Advertising extensions enable the transmission of larger amounts of data. In addition, CSA#2, a new channel selection algorithm, improves performance in high interference environments. Bluetooth direction finding via angle-of-arrival (AoA) and angle-of-departure (AoD) is also supported.

Further features:

• SMT module: 15.6mm x 8.7mm x 2mm

• 128bit AES/ECB7CCM7AAR co-processor

• Up to 16 general purpose I/Os (GPIOs), 2 SPI, 2 I²C, UART, COMP, QDEC, nRESET

• USB 2.0 interface

• Integrated temperature sensor

• For operating temperatures from -45°C to +85°C

For more information about the PAN1781 Bluetooth 5 Low Energy module from Panasonic and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.