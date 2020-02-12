What’s New in Electronics Live – the unmissable event of 2020

Since Datateam’s acquisition of the well-known event “What’s New in Electronics (WNIE) Live” last month, the team led by Business Director, Louise Pudney, and Event Manager, Harriet Campbell, has been working relentlessly on securing a strong line-up of exhibitors and technical seminar programme to run over two days, 29th and 30th of September, at the NEC Hall 1 in Birmingham.

“Datateam are investing heavily into the UK electronics, manufacturing and industrial sectors. We are confident the new team will deliver a quality event,” said Claire Saunders of New Events Ltd, who handled WNIE Live for over 20 years.

WNIE Live, the dedicated electronics and manufacturing event, will sit alongside the already-successful sister event, “Sensors & Instrumentation Live”, bringing even more information and networking opportunities.

“Sensors & Instrumentation Live alone reaches over 3,000 visitors, and we are expecting similar figures for WNIE this year, as the show is now being supported by our three relevant market leading publications – Electronics, Electronics World and Components in Electronics,” said Harriet Campbell, Event Manager, What’s New in Electronics Live.

WNIE Live’s new chapter begins with a comprehensive two-day exhibition and a highly-technical seminars programme, covering the full spectrum of electronics components and systems, embedded design, manufacturing and engineering. With WNIE Live attracting a highly engaged and focused audience, it is the ideal opportunity to strengthen existing business relationships and secure new connections.

“We took away three excellent enquiries from the exhibition,” said one 2019 exhibitor. “That’s three potential clients we would not have come across in a million years had it not been for WNIE Live. There is no doubt the exhibition will be a commercial success for us.”

With an international exhibitor list showing products and services, plus a myriad of live features all under one roof, “What’s New in Electronics Live” and “Sensors & Instrumentation Live” are the unmissable events of 2020.

Stand prices start from an all-inclusive £1000. If you would like to find out more about exhibiting at these events, contact Harriet Campbell at hcampbell@datateam.co.uk, or Louise Pudney on lpudney@datateam.co.uk for “Sensors and Instrumentation Live”.