Webinar on PCB relay solutions for energy management

element14, an Avnet Community, is co-hosting a webinar with OMRON to educate its members on new options for energy management. The webinar will explore OMRON’s new 200A high-power PCB relay G9KA series, which offers low contact resistance to increase the safety, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of energy management product design.

The webinar, “PCB Relay Solutions for Energy Management,” will take place on Wednesday, June 1, at 5 pm BST.

“With the energy industry working towards self-generated solar power as a primary source of electricity, engineers and designers need affordable, reliable products for their energy management solutions,” said Dianne Kibbey, global head of community and social media for element14. “We’re proud to be partnering with OMRON to share this new offering with our community and dive deeper into some of the sustainable energy design options we provide.”

Members of the element14 Community can join the webinar to understand more about:

OMRON’s power relay portfolio

The new product introduction of G9KA

Performance in actual applications

>200A reference PCB designs

Reference soldering conditions

The webinar will feature Steve Drumm, strategic marketing manager at OMRON Electronics Components. Drumm provides application support for component and module-based solutions in energy management products, including Solar PV Inverters (PVI), Energy Storage Systems (ESS), EV chargers (AC & DC), fuel cells and smart metering. With a tenure of nearly 30 years at OMROM, he can provide both technical and commercial application guidance for webinar participants.

To register and learn more about the webinar, please visit https://community.element14.com/learn/events/c/e/1602