Watlow completes acquisition of Eurotherm

Watlow, a designer and manufacturer of complete industrial thermal systems, has completed its acquisition of Eurotherm from Schneider Electric Company, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, on October 31, 2022. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Eurotherm is a premier provider of temperature, power and process control, measurement and data management equipment, systems, software and services for global industrial markets. The company employs about 650 people worldwide, with headquarters in Worthing, U.K. and core manufacturing operations in Ledziny, Poland.

Rob Gilmore, Watlow’s CEO, said: “We are excited about Watlow and Eurotherm and all we will accomplish together. This acquisition aligns with our vision of providing innovative thermal products and technologies that help increase our customers’ competitive advantage. The combination of Watlow and Eurotherm products and technologies will create new global opportunities for our collective customers and allow us to focus our advanced thermal systems in important areas.”

Watlow will establish Eurotherm’s sites in Worthing, U.K. and Dardilly, France as Advanced Development Centers for its electronics and controls product offering and plans to invest in Eurotherm’s facility in Poland to become Watlow’s Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Europe. This additional capacity and capability also provide a path to growth in other parts of the world including the Americas and Asia.