ViewSonic releases line-up of ELITE monitors with mini-LED backlight technology

ViewSonic, a global provider of visual solutions has launched several ViewSonic ELITE professional gaming monitors with leading-edge Mini-LED technology. Ranging from 27” to 34”, the ELITE XG272G-2K, ELITE XG321UG, and ELITE XG341C-2K are said to transform gaming with Mini-LED technology for optimised contrasts and greater details even in dimly lit environments.

“In gaming, image quality is king. As gamers demand more advanced in-game details and extreme clarity, our Mini-LED ELITE monitors surpass current gaming landscapes by delivering enhanced gaming features and innovative technology. We hope to push the boundaries of gaming displays to the next level,” said Ricky Kumar, sales director at ViewSonic.

All three monitors are fully loaded with Mini-LED backlighting technology. By utilising the highest of 1,152 distinct Mini-LED zones with full-array local dimming tech (FALD), these new models deliver maximum contrast between the brightest whites and deepest blacks, allowing gamers to experience peak visual performance, even on the most graphically-demanding games.

The ELITE XG272G-2K and ELITE XG321UG support the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer which measures the delay between the click of the mouse and expected actions. Using the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, competitive gamers can start a match with confidence, knowing their system is operating exactly as it should be, according to the company.