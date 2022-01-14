ViewSonic releases line-up of ELITE monitors with mini-LED backlight technology

1 day ago LED Technology, News 101 Views

ViewSonic, a global provider of visual solutions has launched several ViewSonic ELITE professional gaming monitors with leading-edge Mini-LED technology. Ranging from 27” to 34”, the ELITE XG272G-2K, ELITE XG321UG, and ELITE XG341C-2K are said to transform gaming with Mini-LED technology for optimised contrasts and greater details even in dimly lit environments.

“In gaming, image quality is king. As gamers demand more advanced in-game details and extreme clarity, our Mini-LED ELITE monitors surpass current gaming landscapes by delivering enhanced gaming features and innovative technology. We hope to push the boundaries of gaming displays to the next level,” said Ricky Kumar, sales director at ViewSonic.

All three monitors are fully loaded with Mini-LED backlighting technology. By utilising the highest of 1,152 distinct Mini-LED zones with full-array local dimming tech (FALD), these new models deliver maximum contrast between the brightest whites and deepest blacks, allowing gamers to experience peak visual performance, even on the most graphically-demanding games.

The ELITE XG272G-2K and ELITE XG321UG support the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer which measures the delay between the click of the mouse and expected actions. Using the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, competitive gamers can start a match with confidence, knowing their system is operating exactly as it should be, according to the company.

Check Also

Interest grows for Solderstar’s advanced zero setup SLX datalogger

Reliable temperature data is essential in today’s fast-paced electronics manufacturing environment, but so too is …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom