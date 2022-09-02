Vicor showcases high-power density solutions for satellite at Space Comm Expo

Vicor plans to unveil modular solutions for powering high performance ASICs and FPGAs for broadband communications satellites as the company exhibits at its first space engineering event in Europe, Space Comm Expo on Sept 7-8, 2022 at the Farnborough IECC, UK. Vicor’s radiation-tolerant power solutions provide the ideal Power Delivery Network (PDN) for LEO and MEO satellites which visitors will be able to see during Vicor’s in-booth live demonstration.

The live demonstration will be held on Vicor’s stand, L22. Taking place across both days, the demonstration will show ripple, noise and transient response performance on a 0.8V, 150A evaluation board using Vicor’s patented high density modular solutions.

Attendees can also expect Vicor to highlight the advantages of a better way to deliver power by presenting and discussing the following ideas:

Ideal Power Delivery Network (PDN) – Vicor radiation-tolerant power modules enable the ideal PDN for LEO and MEO satellites, providing high efficiency, high density, low-noise voltage conversion to power advanced network communication ASICs and processors. Learn more.

The Factorized Power Architecture (FPA) – FPA factorizes power from the traditional single function DC-DC converter into two distinct functions and power modules: a pre-regulation module (PRM) and a voltage transformation module (VTM). The power switching topologies and control systems of each module are optimized for low noise and power losses, with zero-current and zero-voltage switching. The PRM and VTM components have high density and high efficiency, and the low noise signature allows the VTM to be placed close to the load, minimizing board losses in high current applications. Learn more.

Matt Renola, senior director, Global Business Development, Aerospace, Defence and Satellite, Vicor Corporation, said: “We are delighted to be making an entrance in the European space market with our first exhibition in this region showcasing our revolutionary power module solutions. Space Comm Expo is one of the largest exhibitions of its kind in Europe and we’re glad to be attending in 2022 as it provides an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate our products and their suitability to the space industry. We are looking forward to meeting with customers in person to discuss how Vicor can support them with the latest designs and innovations in the industry.”

Visitors to Vicor’s booth can register for the show for free.

For more information on Vicor’s satellite products and services, please download the brochure here or visit https://www.vicorpower.com/industries-and-innovations/leo-satellite.