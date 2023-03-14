Vicor presents at Embedded World Conference 2023

Vicor, a specialist in high‑performance power modules, has announced its participation in the Embedded World Conference, Nuremberg, presenting “Powering AI Processors: Solving SoC Power Delivery Challenges”. This presentation is part of the Board Level Hardware Engineering discussion, taking place on 16th March 2023.

Massimo Gavioli, Senior Field Application Engineer, Vicor, will be presenting in the final section of the session, from 14:45-15:15 CET. The presentation will focus on powering AI processors and overcoming the SoC power delivery challenges that limit processor performance. Advances in processor capabilities in the latest process nodes require lower core voltages at greatly increased current levels putting low-loss power delivery in the critical path of GPU and AI accelerator performance. The presentation highlights a high-performance AI SoC use case, investigates the power challenges and propose ways to solve the ‘last inch’ SoC power delivery challenge.

The power delivery network (PDN) demands are daunting. Gavioli’s presentation will address reducing PDN losses and improving transient load responses unpacking the considerations for thermal management and power converter placement.

“We’re delighted to have been selected to present as part of the Embedded World Conference,” says Gavioli. “Vicor has unique architectures that offer flexibility and scalability for high performance computing applications. I will share the Vicor approach and demonstrate the high performance our lateral and vertical powering architectures deliver.”

Visitors can register to attend the Board Level Hardware Engineering session via the Embedded World website.