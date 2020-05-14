Vicor ChiP-set enables higher performance AI Accelerator Cards

Vicor Corporation today announced a ChiP-set for high performance GPU, CPU, and ASIC (“XPU”) processors powered directly from 48V. A driver, MCD4609, and a pair of MCM4609 current multiplier modules supply up to 650A continuous and 1,200A peak.

Owing to their small footprint and low profile (45.7mm x 8.6mm x 3.2mm), current multipliers are placed close to the processor enabling reduced power distribution network (PDN) losses and higher power system efficiency. Powering GPU and OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) Artificial Intelligent (AI) cards, the 4609 ChiP-set is in mass production and available to new customers on Vicor’s Hydra II evaluation board.

The 4609 ChiP-set adds to Vicor’s Power-on-Package portfolio of Lateral Power Delivery (LPD) solutions. To raise the bar of current capability above the limits of LPD, Vicor’s pioneering Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) will soon enable much higher current density. The VPD system delivers current from power converters vertically stacked under a processor through a capacitor network geared to a processor-specific pin-map. A GCM (“Geared Current Multiplier”) is a specialized VPD embodiment incorporating a Gearbox capacitor network as a layer in the vertical stack. By supplying current directly under the processor and eliminating PDN losses, GCMs will soon facilitate current densities reaching up to 2A/mm2.

Vicor IP on the critical path to Power-on-Package LPD and VPD solutions enables unparalleled current density and efficient current delivery for advanced processors in applications including AI accelerator cards, AI high density clusters, and high-speed networking.

Learn more about Lateral Power Delivery and Vertical Power Delivery