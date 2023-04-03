Versatile, power efficient, all-purpose embedded Box PC with industry-leading features

Embedded systems and display solutions provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced the BOXER-6646-ADP, the latest addition to its range of fanless embedded Box PC products from embedded computing solutions supplier AAEON.

Featuring a compact form factor, the AAEON’s BOXER-6646 is a versatile, all-purpose computing solution. Powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processors with dual-channel DDR5 support and equipped with features such as a DIO port, multiple 2.5GbE LAN, and four display ports, the BOXER-6646 is capable of support heavy processing workloads and provides a versatile industrial computing solution.

The power efficient BOXER-6646 benefits from a hybrid CPU architecture of up to 12 cores and 16 threads, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and DDR5 support. With a 28W CPU alongside Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator technology, the BOXER-6646 is able to handle high-speed industrial computing while ensuring low power consumption.

Key features

– 12th Generation Intel Core i7, i5, i3 Processor SoC

– Dual-Channel DDR5 SODIMM slot

– Support for Multi-LAN including 2.5GbE Ethernet

– Support for M.2 2280 M Key High speed NVMe SSD

– SuperSpeed Plus USB 3.2 Gen2

– Wide DC voltage input range 10 to 35V

– Wide operating temperature -20°C to +60°C

– Compact size 220mm (l) x 154mm (w) x 61.6mm (h)

– Onboard TPM 2.0

The BOXER-6646 features a compact mechanical form factor equipped with multiple 2.5GbE LAN ports, three 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 slots, and a quadruple display interface featuring both HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.4. With a wealth of high-speed connectivity, the BOXER-6646 has potential as a durable autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution.

Providing an enhanced expansion capability, the BOXER-6646 chassis contains a removable 2.5” SATA drive bay for additional storage on top of the 64GB system memory offered through the device’s DDR5 support. A bottom-side service window is available for expansion key access, enabling easy integration of 5G, Wi-Fi, and NVMe modules via the BOXER-6646’s M.2 3052, M.2 2230, and M.2 2280 ports.

The AAEON BOXER-6646-ADP Box PC is now available from Review Display Systems.

www.review-displays.co.uk