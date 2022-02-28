Versatile medium-size TFT has high performance specifications

The new Tianma 6.5-inch TFT display module is now available from display solutions and embedded systems provider Review Display Systems (RDS). The P0650VGF1MA00 features SFT (Super Fine TFT) technology which, according to the company, ensures exceptional optical performance, a 4:3 classic aspect ratio and VGA (640 x 480 pixels) resolution. Tianma P-series displays are designed to provide reliable and consistent operation when subjected to temperature extremes, vibration, and mechanical shock in challenging operating environments.

Wide viewing angle performance, consistent colour and brightness are key features of the P0650VGF1MA00 with Tianma’s implementation of SFT technology. Wide viewing angles of 85 degrees are supported in all directions (up/down, left/right). The white LED backlight has a 100K hour half-brightness lifetime and provides a 1200cd/m² brightness specification. A contrast ratio of 900:1 ensures that display images are bright, concise, and uniform.

Justin Coleman, display division manager, RDS said: “The new 6.5-inch P-series display should prove to be a popular addition to the Tianma display portfolio. The compact size, resolution and aspect ratio of the display combined with the excellent optical characteristics, deliver a highly versatile display module that will find use in many different applications and environments.”

The P0650VGF1MA00 features a single-channel 20-pin LVDS data interface which supports a configurable 6-bit or 8-bit RGB colour data which enables a colour palette of up to 262K or 16.7M colours. The 6.5-inch display module has mechanical outline dimensions of 154.0mm (w) x 121.0mm (h) x 7.1mm (d) and an active display area of 132.5mm (w) x 99.4mm (h).

The Tianma 6.5″ TFT has been designed to function reliably under rigorous operating conditions found in many industrial, marine, aerospace, and medical applications yet still provide exceptional optical performance. Support for operation in harsh environments is aided with an extended temperature range of -30°C to +80°C.

Typical applications for the new 6.5-inch Rugged+ display include medical devices, marine instrumentation, industrial process control, and in-vehicle systems. The Tianma 6.5-inch P-series P0650VGF1MA00 TFT display module is now available from Review Display Systems.