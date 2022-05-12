Versatile and unobtrusive matt finish enclosures for domestic, commercial and office applications

UK manufacturer BCL’s AB Series enclosures are attractive and unobtrusive, ideal for providing a neat finish and protection of electronic or electrical systems in offices, commercial premises and domestic residences. These lidded enclosures are manufactured from robust high-quality ABS with a matt finish.

The lids of the AB range enclosures are retained with four self-tapping screws which can be inserted from either side. The screws are then hidden with the matching plastic covers provided.

Six different sizes are available: AB77, AB78 and AB88 measure 178mm long x 122mm wide and are respectively 36mm, 55mm and 74mm deep. These three boxes have internal stand offs in both halves and also PCB slots. The three larger models are AB99, AB910 and AB1010. These enclosures are all 240mm long x 190mm wide, with depths of 40mm, 65mm and 90mm respectively, with stand offs in both halves.

Standard colours are black or white and are available on short lead times from BCL’s UK facility. Other RAL colours are available on request.

Customization services including drilling or punching of custom cut-outs to suit individual applications and screen printing are available. Advice is readily available from experienced staff in the company’s UK offices.