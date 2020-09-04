Verotec’s versatile EMC and standard 19” rack cases

Rack cases are a key building block of rack mounting systems, enabling electronic, electric and electro-mechanical sub-systems and assemblies to be mounted easily in any standard 19” enclosure. For non-adjustable requirements they will be secured directly to the 19” front and rear panel mountings, or if repeated access is required, they can be mounted on telescopic slides to enable them to be withdrawn from the front of the cabinet. Verotec manufactures three different designs, available in a number of different sizes and with several options.

The heavy-duty RackCase PRO is EMC screened as standard, making it particularly suitable for housing heavy equipment in electrically noisy environments. It is a 3U high unit, available in standard depths of 240, 350 and 460 mm, with custom depths available to special order. The side extrusions feature full length slots on the external face for mounting telescopic slides, internally they have 12 separate channels into which tapped strips or individual M4 captive nuts can be positioned to provide secure mounting points for the housed components. It offers users good all-round access and easy assembly. The conductive finish vented or plain top and base covers slide into dedicated slots; conductive gaskets in these slots prevent movement and ensure conductivity between all components of the assembly. Front and rear aluminium panels also feature a conductive finish.

The Veroshield EMC rack case is particularly useful in reducing cost in larger 19” rack-mounted systems where only some elements of the overall equipment require elevated levels of EMC capability. They are available as standard in three sizes: 1U high and 265 mm deep, 2U and 3U high and 365 mm deep Typical attenuation figures are in excess of 110 dB up to 10 MHz, falling linearly to 40 dB at 1 GHz.

The standard general-purpose rack cases are available in heights of 1 U to 6U and depths of 250, 350 and 450mm. User can specify either vented or unvented top and base covers, a 3mm clear anodised or 2mm black painted steel front panel and optional grey or black front handles. They can be supplied with or without a rear panel and all sizes are fitted with mounting locations for optional slimline telescopic slides. To ensure that heavily loaded units are properly supported, chassis runners rated at 50kg are available as optional extras.

