Verotec’s KM6 subrack is versatile and comprehensive

Verotec’s KM6 subrack family, which conforms to DIN41494 and IEC60297, is arguably the most comprehensive and versatile system available. Originally developed by Vero Electronics, it has continually evolved over time to reflect the changing requirements of the electronics industry. The flagship KM6-II was first introduced 30 years ago; its design, unchanged to this day, has stood the test of time: more than one million units have been supplied to many different sectors. The much newer heavy duty KM6 -HD units meet the requirements of MIL-STD-167, offering an unrivalled combination of strength, versatility and configurability.

KM6-II is available as standard in 3U, 4U, 6U and 9U heights, widths of 24, 42, 60 and 84HP and depths of 160, 240, 300, 360 and 420mm. The range gives an extensive choice of tiebar recess and board depth. Two screw fixings of the tiebars into the side plates gives high structural strength and rigidity, enabling the heaviest boards and modules to be housed with complete confidence.

For use in railway, military and other high shock and vibration environments, the heavy duty KM6–HD range, available in heights of 3U, 6U and 9U and depths up to 400mm. It features 3mm thick side panels, deep tiebar extrusions and screw-down card guide mounts to give outstanding protection from shock and vibration. With integral EMC gasketing, a conductive finish throughout, an integral rear plug-up area and guides that provide PCB grounding, an ESD spring position and integral coding, it conforms to the requirements of IEEE1101.10 and 1101.11 for VMEbus, VXI, VME64x, VPX, cPCI, PXI and other open architecture bus-based systems.

A wide choice of EMC kits, anodised or Alochrome conductive finishes, standard plug-in modules and front panels, divider kits, ventilated and plain top and base covers, front and rear panels and thermal management products are available. The majority of accessory products are compatible with both platforms; both variants have their own dedicated range.

Verotec Limited

Unit 4, Bottings Industrial Estate

Curdridge

Southampton

SO30 2DY

Untied Kingdom

tel: + 44 (0)2380 246900

fax: + 44 (0)2380 246901

sales@verotec.co.uk

www.verotec.co.uk