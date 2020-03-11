Verotec makes third round investment of a further £500k to increase capacity and improve capability and service

Verotec manufactures a broad range of well-known standard products: the IMRAK 19” cabinet family, the Diplomat 19” desktop family, the KM6 subrack system and integrated systems, backplanes, thermal management solutions and power supplies. As well as standard products, Verotec offers a full, in-house manufacturing service to assist customers in either modifying a standard product to suit a specific application or developing a bespoke solution to meet detailed project requirements. Capabilities include design and engineering at the front end, through machining and fabrication of parts to final assembly and test. To support the increased manufacturing and modification requirements, Verotec has now completed its latest £500k+ capital investment programme.

The main elements of the investment were one of the first Trumpf TruPunch 1000 machines installed in the UK. It accepts standard 2.5 x 1.2 metre sheets up to 6.4mm thick and works at 600 strokes per minute. Rotating tools enable the same tool to be used in different orientations. The patented MultiShear slitting tool achieves mark-free separating cuts with no troublesome nibbling marks at speeds of up to 12m/minutes, ideal for creating long slots in large workpieces. Also installed was a Trumpf TruBend Series 3000 100 tonne laser aligned bending machine, which provides improved accuracy though automatic stress compensation as the workpiece is bent to the exact angle required. Both new machines are directly controlled from the CAD/CAM system, which has also been enhanced with additional hardware and software. To improve a key manufacturing process, the installation of an auto-feed Haeger 618MSPe inserter has dramatically speeded up the addition of nuts, studs and standoffs to sheet metal panels and enclosures.

The introduction of the three new machines has been complemented by the installation of a complete mezzanine floor, allowing assembly and test operation to be relocated to improve material flow, and new material handling equipment has also been introduced.