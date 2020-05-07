Verotec KM6-HD rugged subrack conforms to MIL STD 167

Designed for use in rail, military, aerospace and other harsh operating environments where electronic equipment will be subject to shock and vibration during use, the ruggedised KM6-HD subrack system, designed to meet MIL-STD 167, the US Department of Defence Test Method Standard, is the latest development of the versatile KM6 subrack family from Verotec.

Available as standard in 3U, 6U and 9U heights, depths of 160mm, 220mm and 400mm and in 42HP half and 84HP full widths, the IEEE 1101.10/11 compliant subrack features positive guide locking and retention. Heavy-duty front and rear tiebar extrusions with two screw fixing that give precision location and resistance to bowing or twisting, 3mm thick side plates and rack mounting angles and an Iridite NCP conductive finish throughout. Slide-in double swipe EMC continuity gaskets fitted to the 19” rack mounting angles and rear closing angles providing electrical continuity to adjacent panels or modules mounted in the front and rear. The side plates are solid, and either solid top and bottom covers or EMC ventilated pattern covers that facilitate cooling will preserve EMC integrity and are available as standard. Front and rear closing panels provide a fully screened EMC environment; inject/eject front panel handles, grounding clips, ESD clips and coding keys are available. The card guides can be screwed to the tiebars at the front and rear to improve retention.

KM6-HD meets the requirements of VMEbus, VXI, VME64x, VPX, VXS, cPCI, PXI and similar open architecture specifications; it accepts standard Eurocards in 3, 6 and 9U heights with depths of up to 400mm. It is compatible with the full range of KM6-II accessories including front panels, plug-in units and modules. Optional heavy-duty handles for the rack mounting angles are available.

sales@verotec.co.uk

verotec.co.uk