VC MIPI modules and accessories now available from Mouser Electronics

Select MIPI modules and accessories from Vision Components are now available from Mouser Electronics. Customers can easily and quickly order the camera modules in the company’s online store.

The products available from Mouser include camera modules with the Omnivision OV9281 sensor for price-sensitive applications and prototyping as well as modules with popular Sony Pregius and Starvis sensors, which meet the highest image quality requirements with resolutions up to 12.3 MPixel for the VC MIPI IMX412.

FPC cables with 15 or 22 pins for direct interfacing of the camera modules with various CPU boards, camera lenses and lens holders are available as accessories from Mouser Electronics; as is the VC MIPI Repeater Board, which enables up to five times longer camera cables and offers additional interfaces as well as a trigger input and a flash trigger output.

Vision OEMs in the prototyping phase benefit from ready availability via the distributor and from short delivery times – Mouser ships stock products on the same day.

Product range in the online store: https://eu.mouser.com/Search/Refine?Keyword=vision+components+mipi