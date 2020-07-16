Variohm EuroSensor launch new range of glass and epoxy coated NTC bead thermistors

Expanding its wide range of temperature sensing components and devices, measurement specialist Variohm EuroSensor has launched a new range high sensitivity NTC thermistors in a choice of hermetically sealed glass or epoxy encapsulation. Manufactured from European sourced components, the high quality and competitively priced ENTC series is aimed at tight tolerance instrumentation tasks requiring outstanding reliability and/or where small temperature changes need accurate control.

Images: Epoxy encapsulated ENTC-EB bead thermistors (left) and glass encapsulated ENTC G1B (right) The ENTC EB series with colour-coded epoxy encapsulation and Alloy 180 leadwire is available for low to mid-range measurement from -40° C to +150° C, and features a dissipation factor of 2 mW/°C and a thermal time constant of 10 to 15 seconds. The higher performance specification for the ENTC G1B glass sealed thermistor version includes a faster time constant of 7 seconds, a dissipation factor of just 1mW/°C and an elevated temperature range -40° C to +250° C. The glass encapsulated version also has dumet leadwire for optimal glass-to-metal sealing. Initial launch availability includes six resistance options for the epoxy sealed version from 100 Ω to 50 kΩ and seven range models for the glass encapsulated version from 1 kΩ to 100 kΩ. Resistance tolerance, beta values and resistance vs. temperature tables etc. are specified in new datasheets, downloadable from www.variohm.com.

The epoxy encapsulated ENTC EB thermistor is especially suited to non-condensing moisture environment temperature sensing tasks in automotive heating and climate control systems, medium temperature industrial processes, medical equipment and measurement devices. The glass encapsulated ENTC G1B series will also cover these application areas with superior precision, and with its higher temperature range and elevated specification will suit engine temperature controls and instrumentation system management in refrigeration and boiler control, air conditioning, medical equipment and more.

For higher-volume applications, Variohm can supply competitively priced custom specification variants and these thermistors can be adapted into temperature measurement probes such as ring terminals, bolts, pipe clamps or other components to facilitate straightforward customer installation.

For further details of the new ENTC series’ and for technical information, application and pricing assistance across Variohm’s comprehensive range of position, force, pressure, load, and temperature sensor technologies visit www.variohm.com, email sales@variohm.com or call +44 (0) 1327 351004 . END

About Variohm EuroSensor Variohm EuroSensor is a manufacturer, distributor and supply chain partner providing complete sales and application support across a comprehensive range of position, force, pressure, load, and temperature sensor technologies – for demanding measurement applications across industry, construction, agriculture, motorsports, research and more.

Variohm EuroSensor Williams’ Barn Tiffield Road Towcester Northants NN12 6HP United Kingdom Graham Pattison Phone: +44 (0) 1327 351004 graham@variohm.com http://www.variohm.com