Variable plastic case according to fire protection class UL 94 V-0 (KSG …)

Fischer Elektronik is offering its customers the KSG… plastic cases now. It is a universal, lightweight plastic case with a wall thickness of 3 mm. The plastic cases consist of two half-shells which are joined together without screws by snapping the tongue and groove together. The impact-resistant plastic (ABS with fire protection class UL 94 V-0) has a grained surface for an appealing look and a pleasant feel. The customer can choose between three different case colours: tele grey 1 (similar to RAL 7045), graphite black (similar to RAL 9011) and traffic white (similar to RAL 9016). It is also possible to combine different colours for the upper and lower shell.

Due to the supplied self-adhesive and non-slip rubber feet, the case stands securely at the installation site. For mounting as a wall case, optional fastening clips are available which are permanently connected to the lower shell. M3 threaded sockets made of steel pressed into the lower shell are used to mount circuit boards, mounting plates or other electronic devices. The plastic case is available in four standard sizes (W x H x D): KSG 1 – 57 x 27 x 87 mm, KSG 2 – 107 x 33 x 87 mm, KSG 3 – 127 x 47 x 107 mm and KSG 4 – 107 x 50 x 167 mm. In addition to the standard cases, individual special sizes can be implemented according to customer-specific requirements. Fischer Elektronik offers further milling operations and printings upon customer request.

Please contact us, for further information and inquiries the product experts of Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG are pleased to be at your disposal

