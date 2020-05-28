‘V-health passport’ could hold key for reducing travel and sports quarantine

A British cyber security company believes it holds the crucial key to unlocking the Covid-19 quarantine for sports teams and international travellers to and from the UK and globally with a unique digital health passport.

The announcement has also received the support of former Sports Minister Richard Caborn who amongst many other legacies was responsible for bringing the 2012 Olympics to London.

VST Enterprises is the Manchester based technology company which is behind the digital health passport V-Health Passport which uses the cyber security technology VCode. V-Health Passport is ready to deploy and will verify Covid testing results for both antigen and antibody testing. This pivotal technology will allow International air travel and tourism to re start and allow sports teams to travel and become exempt from the proposed quarantine restrictions which are being deployed.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel announced recently that all travellers coming to the United Kingdom after the 8th June would be required to comply with a mandatory self isolation of 14 days with tough penalties for those who do not comply. The announcement has far reaching implications for international travel to and from the UK, tourism and also for sports teams competing in European and International sports events, leagues and professional competitions.

VST Enterprises- which is in extensive talks to various sports governing bodies globally – believes that its health passport will allow all professional athletes and sports teams to resume their European and International sports fixtures and become exempt from quarantine if they can show a valid health status as test negative for Covid-19.

Former Sports Minister Richard Caborn welcomed the initiative by saying;

“This is a major breakthrough for all sports to allow their athletes and teams to travel across borders using a health passport. Whilst testing is the key to ascertaining health status, the missing part of this is the mechanism is the official verification and validation that you have taken a test. The health passport not only confirms who you are, as its been verified alongside your passport, but also confirms the Covid test status and when this test was administered. This would also for great movement of professional athletes to complete UK, European and International fixtures. I also see this would have great potential for also allowing international airline travel to resume with the airlines all working together.”

The company – who are engaged with senior UK Government officials, NHSX and The Home Office – has stated that by introducing a digital health passport it would provide the necessary authentication and verification of test status required. This would allow for one central point of digital passport technology to confirm a person has taken a COVID-19 test and their health status. It further stated that the V-Health Passport™ will pave the way for air travel and airlines to resume flying again in a safe and controlled manner. By carrying a digital health passport each airline will be confident that passengers on board its flights have taken the appropriate measures and test status negative to pave the way for safer air travel. This will also have a significant impact for the airline travel industry and global tourism.

Louis-James Davis CEO and founder of VST Enterprises said;

“A digital health passport is the key to unlocking quarantine restrictions for anyone who is travelling from country to country. This would also allow professional athletes and sports teams from across football, rugby, cricket, tennis and Formula 1 to travel and complete their seasons and tournaments even if this first phase is behind closed doors away from fans.

If someone takes a Covid-19 test how do you know they have actually taken the test ? that the person taking the test is who they say they are ? All a test kit does is confirm a test result positive or negative, it does not however confirm a persons identity. Emails or pieces of paper with test results can be manipulated and faked and people might be tempted to do that.

V-Health Passport is a unique technology that solves this problem instantly. We provide an ultra secure digital health passport that verifies and onboard’s a persons identity against existing official ID such as a passport or photographic identity and is then verified against a live likeness test. The Covid test is taken and administered by a health professional and then uploaded into the app technology in an intelligent traffic light system. Red indicates test positive with Green indicating test negative and amber being the countdown clock until the next test is due.

This would also have a major impact on air travel with airlines being able to resume their service. This would also prove a massive boost to regenerating tourism”

V-Health Passport uses third generation code scanning technology with ultra secure end to end encryption. VCode technology is at the forefront of the worlds most secure digital health passport. QR codes which are being used in some offerings represent legacy, 2nd generation bar code technology. V-Health Passport uses VCode to push past the barriers that the old tech had, allowing it to move into the next evolution.

QR codes are also vulnerable to “Attagging” and cannot be used to scan a health passport at a safe distance as they need to be in close proximity. VCode and V-Health Passport™ scan outside the 2 metre safe distancing zones and in some circumstances upto and over 100 metres with end to end encryption to protect data. The V-Health Passport does not track location in real time ( just interaction data) respecting user data and privacy

Louis-James Davis added;

“We believe that V-Health Passport will be a passport that all Governments will move towards as a standard part of our digital wallet, in the same way we have a drivers licence and passport to verify our identity and credentials.”

VSTE also recently announced and confirmed that it had signed a deal to supply its state-of-the-art VCode technology for 50 Million digital health passports to COVIPASS which has orders from 15 countries including Italy, Portugal, France, Panama, India, the US, Canada, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, Mexico, United Arab Emirates and The Netherlands.

VSTE are also providing its VCode & VPlatform technology to work with the UNITED NATIONS as part of their SDG Collaboratory (Sustainable Development Goals) program – to provide a wide range of technology services to 9 Billion people by 2030.