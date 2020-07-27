UTAC receives a Pinnacle Supplier Award from ON Semiconductor

UTAC Holdings Ltd., a global semiconductor test and assembly services provider, announced that the company received the 2019 Pinnacle Supplier Award from ON Semiconductor.

The award is given to top suppliers who provide extraordinary support in achieving ON Semiconductor’s performance and service objectives. The winners are selected from an extensive list of companies.

UTAC demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring high quality and supply continuity in an advancing semiconductor market. Key to this award was UTAC’s team performance, diligence and exceptional support levels throughout the year.

“I would like to thank ON Semiconductor for this very special recognition. Receiving the Pinnacle Supplier Award from ON Semiconductor is a phenomenal achievement for our company,” said Dr. John Nelson, President & CEO, UTAC. “Being recognised as a top supplier is a testament to our commitment to ON Semiconductor and the company’s passion for excellent support in all areas of customer engagement. I would also like to give a special thanks to everyone at UTAC, who continue to provide this excellent value to our customers,”

“Strong relationships are paramount in delivering on our business strategy, including the areas of product innovation, customer satisfaction and growth,” said Steven Alsbro, global sourcing and acting chief procurement officer at ON Semiconductor. “UTAC demonstrated a commitment to collaboration and partnership throughout the year as we focused on bringing exciting semiconductor innovations to market in anticipation of our customer’s needs”.