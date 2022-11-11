UTAC joins the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC)

UTAC, the provider of semiconductor assembly and test services, has announced its participation in the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) of SEMI as a founding member.

With a strong focus on the challenges of climate change, the SCC works to drive the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across the industry value chain. The consortium has set an ambitious target of achieving net zero emissions for the semiconductor industry by promoting progressive climate change measures among its member companies. By collaborating and sharing information on innovative technologies, SCC members will accelerate the development of solutions to the most pressing problems related to climate change.

“I applaud UTAC for its commitment to become a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. “Individually, SEMI member companies have made tremendous strides on sustainability, but we need to pool industry resources to solve the difficult decarbonization challenges and to meet tracking and reporting requirements across the value chain. The SCC members look forward to defining and prioritizing sustainability goals and to harness the collective energy of the global semiconductor supply chain to create solutions.”

UTAC operates manufacturing facilities throughout the Asia Pacific region, providing its global customers with a wide range of solutions for analog, mixed signal, logic, memory, and other semiconductor devices. UTAC adheres to high standards in all areas of its business and values its reputation as a credible and ethical organization. Since 2012, UTAC has been regularly reviewing and tracking a range of cross-functional initiatives, aimed at driving down the organization’s carbon footprint.

“UTAC has successfully reduced CO2 emissions across our regional operations by 8.9% year-on-year – 37.7% in total, since 2012,” said Janice Wong, general counsel and chief sustainability officer. “Over the same period, we doubled the amount of recycled water used in our operations to 41.1%. Prioritizing sustainability is critical to the health of our planet and we will continue to strengthen our sustainability efforts to ensure that we help not only our current generation, but also future ones.”

