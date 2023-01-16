USB-C connectors available in horizontal and vertical formats

Elec & Eltek have announced a small range of standard USB -C connectors.

There is now uniformity coming to the USB power connector with industry starting to standardise on the USB-C format which has advantages over the previous formats due to being able to be used in either orientation. There is also legislation on this issue from the European Union insisting upon this for mobile devices.

These units, available in horizontal and vertical formats are supplied in carton quantities of 1k pcs with short lead-times of around eight weeks. They feature robust through hole board connectivity, which eliminates the need for extra housing fixtures.

Key Features

  • 10000 plug-in cycles
  • operating temperature from -25° to +85°C
  • gold plated contact surfaces
  • power rating: 25W (@5V)

Product specialists from Luso Electronics are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle. The company offers technical and commercial support.

To arrange samples for evaluation, a quote, to discuss your application or request more information, please visit: https://www.lusoelectronics.com/usb-c-connectors-available-in-horizontal-and-vertical-formats/

