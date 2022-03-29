Up to 40 per cent increase in performance for Edge IOT applications

Display Technology are pleased to add the GENE-EHL5 from AAEON, to their embedded portfolio. The 3.5” Subcompact Board Powered by Intel Atom x6000E Series, Pentium and Celeron N and J series Processors (formerly Elkhart Lake). It comes with four M.2 expansion slots, doubling the previous generations. This means it can deliver up to 40 per cent greater performance than previous generation platforms. Particularly in single-thread performances, multi-thread performances and graphical capabilities to meet the next-generation edge IoT requirements.

One of the four M.2 sockets of GENE-EHL5 supports 5G network module for 5G MEC applications. In addition, GENE-EHL5 also comes with a nano SIM card slot that can support 5G SIM card, to further 5G connectivity in real-world deployments. Regarding wired connectivity, GENE-EHL5 is designed with dual Intel i210 GbE Ethernet controllers to offer industrial-grade LAN connectivity for embedded applications.

To shorten the time-to-market deployment, GENE-EHL5 offers customisable display configurations with one HDMI 2.0 port plus one VGA or DP 1.4 port and one eDP or LVDS port by options. In addition, GENE-EHL5 supports up to 3 simultaneous displays for vision-intensive applications. The internal eMMC, touch controller and TPM offer an integrated solution to shorten the design-in process.

Suitable for IoV (Internet of Vehicles) or telematics applications, GENE-EHL5 provides dual CANBUS channels allowing the implementations of smart vehicle software.

