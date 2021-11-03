UNO-148 Scalable Tiger Lake DIN-Rail Control PC available from Impulse Embedded

Impulse Embedded, a provider of industrial computing systems and solutions, can now supply the UNO-148, the latest addition to Advantech’s UNO-1 series of IoT gateway devices bringing Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core power to their range of compact DIN-rail mountable industrial computers.

Built to run Windows 10 IoT or Ubuntu 20.4 Linux, with industrial features like isolated serial and digital I/O, plus wide input voltage and operating temperature ranges, the UNO-148 is suitable for a host of true industrial applications including factory automation, traffic management, and robotic control.

The UNO-148 comes with a choice of the 11th Gen Core i7, i5, or i3 processors and features two SO-DIMM memory slots which come populated with 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz, but can be upgraded up to 64GB. In keeping with the fast memory and high-performance processing capabilities, the UNO-148 also features an M.2 2280 M-key slot for NVMe SSDs and an independent 2.5Gigabit Ethernet controller, capable of real-time communication for low latency applications like robotics and PLC control. Furthermore, the UNO-148 features two Gigabit Ethernet ports, an M.2 2230 E-key slot for the latest WiFi 6 wireless expansion cards, and an M.2 3042/3052 B-key slot that can be used to install high speed, low latency 5G cellular modules.

Like other UNO-1 series embedded computers, the UNO-148 is DIN-rail mountable, fanless, and compact in size. When combined with its flexible communication options and wide power input range (9V to 36V DC), the UNO-148 can be installed easily into control cabinets anywhere on site. With wide -20°C to +60°C operating temperature support as standard, the UNO-148 further shows its suitability for harsh industrial environments. Packed with I/O, the UNO-148 has four RS-232/422/485 serial ports, all with 2.5kV isolation, 16-channel DIO (8-in/8-out) again with 2.5kV isolation as standard, three 10Gbps USB3.2 Gen2 ports and two DisplayPort interfaces.

To further tailor the UNO-148 to the specific needs and requirements of any application, Advantech have provided a modular design function via a choice of two expansion plug-in modules:

The UNO-148-IS2EA features a 2.5″ SSD storage bay and an iDoor expansion port. Advantech’s iDoor Technology utilises a standard miniPCIe port to allow customers the flexibility of I/O expansion with a wide series of modules supporting a range of Fieldbus and other comms functions like serial and Ethernet.

The UNO-148-P11EA also provides PCIe x4 expansion slots for adding a PCI Express card for additional DAQ, comms and I/O capability.

Both of these modules allow customers to fully customise the base unit with the specific I/O for their application demands. This flexibility is key in making the UNO-148 a multi-use control PC for a wide range of industrial computing applications.